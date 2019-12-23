Capreit to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The business had revenue of C$198.76 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

