Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE CRCM opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Care.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Care.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Care.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Care.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Care.com by 3,299.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,007,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the second quarter valued at $10,365,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

