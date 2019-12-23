Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.20

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €116.20 ($135.12) and last traded at €115.80 ($134.65), with a volume of 28293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €114.60 ($133.26).

AFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.71 ($122.92).

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

