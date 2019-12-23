CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $91.02, but opened at $92.71. CarMax shares last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 157,334 shares traded.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000.

The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

