Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.