Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.32.

Shares of CCL opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Carnival by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 192.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $840,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

