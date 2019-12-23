CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $90.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.10 million and the lowest is $89.40 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $93.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $342.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.90 million to $343.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $369.80 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $372.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 66.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 251,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 395,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 351,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $281.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.