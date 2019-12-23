Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.32. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

