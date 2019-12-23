Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 228,320 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,345.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

