Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

CNTY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Century Casinos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

