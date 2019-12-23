Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $18.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $20.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CERC stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 56.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 4,046.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

