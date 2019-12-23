Chainlink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.91 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx and COSS. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $677.10 million and $129.91 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, Coinbase, Huobi, Kyber Network, COSS, OKEx, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.