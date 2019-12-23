China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

