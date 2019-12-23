CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

