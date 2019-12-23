Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th.

CPXGF traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

