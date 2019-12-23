Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives $39.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,779,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

