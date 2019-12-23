Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) received a $88.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,603. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

