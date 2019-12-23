Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CLNC opened at $13.59 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,285.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neale Redington bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 925,505 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

