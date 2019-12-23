Comparing American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 5 7 0 2.58

American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $96.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.71 $3.30 billion N/A N/A American Electric Power $16.20 billion 2.89 $1.92 billion $3.95 24.03

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 25.76% 8.56% American Electric Power 13.52% 11.09% 3.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

