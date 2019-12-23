Comparing Avaya (AVYA) and Its Rivals

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) is one of 26 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avaya to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -23.24% 14.49% 3.47% Avaya Competitors -109.28% -9.78% -4.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avaya and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.89 billion -$671.00 million 3.21 Avaya Competitors $1.10 billion -$22.85 million 9.80

Avaya has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya’s rivals have a beta of 4.69, meaning that their average stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avaya and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 2 4 0 2.67 Avaya Competitors 203 628 1059 48 2.49

Avaya presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.53%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 29.01%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avaya beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides an open development platform for customers and third parties to create custom applications and automated workflows for their needs; and contact center solutions that enable customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value. This segments communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, and performance management. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also delivers cloud business communications services and solutions to connect with customers. Avaya Holdings Corp. sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.

