Comparing Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) and EVRAZ (NASDAQ:EVRZF)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EVRAZ has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVRAZ and Insteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 2 2 0 0 1.50 Insteel Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insteel Industries has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Insteel Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVRAZ and Insteel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $12.84 billion 0.59 $2.41 billion $1.65 3.18 Insteel Industries $455.71 million 0.95 $5.60 million N/A N/A

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 1.23% 1.99% 1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats EVRAZ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

