Comparing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and MicroStrategy (NYSE:MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 5.26% 0.73% 0.42% Smartsheet -32.50% -22.03% -13.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroStrategy and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $497.64 million 3.00 $22.50 million $1.70 85.41 Smartsheet $177.72 million 29.13 -$53.88 million ($0.62) -71.08

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MicroStrategy and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smartsheet 0 2 11 0 2.85

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $51.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given MicroStrategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Smartsheet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

