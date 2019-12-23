Comparing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 3 10 4 0 2.06 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus price target of $114.74, suggesting a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than TDH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and TDH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $87.93 million 53.76 -$29.89 million N/A N/A TDH $23.67 million 0.82 -$14.22 million N/A N/A

TDH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -8.42% -5.92% -1.39% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond Meat beats TDH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

