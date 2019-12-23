Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 319,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,907. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

