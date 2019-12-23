Contrasting Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) & Liquidia Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQDA)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Liquidia Technologies N/A -158.95% -71.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Liquidia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics $1.11 million N/A -$3.82 million N/A N/A Liquidia Technologies $2.71 million 21.35 -$53.14 million ($7.51) -0.41

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Calmare Therapeutics and Liquidia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidia Technologies has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

