Contrasting Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Avalara (NASDAQ:AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.13% -15.51% -8.69% Cornerstone OnDemand -2.95% 13.85% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Cornerstone OnDemand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 0 13 1 3.07 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 1 6 1 3.00

Avalara presently has a consensus target price of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalara and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $272.10 million 21.00 -$75.55 million ($1.08) -68.77 Cornerstone OnDemand $537.89 million 6.56 -$33.84 million ($0.23) -252.57

Cornerstone OnDemand has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Avalara on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

