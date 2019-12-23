Contrasting First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banner and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banner and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $544.70 million 3.62 $136.51 million $4.09 14.13 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $159.98 million 3.73 $36.60 million $2.73 13.11

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banner pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 24.84% 10.08% 1.28% First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 22.75% 9.16% 1.19%

Risk and Volatility

Banner has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats First Mid-Illinois Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. As of March 4, 2019, it operated through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri, and a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

