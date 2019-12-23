Contrasting LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $530.89 million 2.10 -$22.93 million $1.42 22.99 LivaNova $1.11 billion 3.28 -$189.40 million $3.17 23.68

Natus Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 2 4 0 2.67

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.71% 10.43% 6.48% LivaNova -20.35% 9.44% 5.48%

Summary

Natus Medical beats LivaNova on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

