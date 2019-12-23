Contrasting Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) & Targa Resources (NASDAQ:TRGP)

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rattler Midstream and Targa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 4 11 0 2.73 Targa Resources 0 7 9 1 2.65

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $22.46, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Targa Resources has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Targa Resources pays out 1,820.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Targa Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Targa Resources -2.31% -0.45% -0.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and Targa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Targa Resources $10.48 billion 0.88 $1.60 million $0.20 198.60

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats Targa Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. It operates approximately 28,500 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 42 owned and operated processing plants; and owns or operates a total of 34 storage wells with a gross storage capacity of approximately 71 million barrels. As of December 31, 2018, the company leased and managed approximately 585 railcars; 136 transport tractors; and 2 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.