Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAY. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cray by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cray by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cray by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cray by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.83. Cray has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

