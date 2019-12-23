Cream (CRM) One Day Volume Hits $142.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 91.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $64,917.00 and $142.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00582805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00226839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004699 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

