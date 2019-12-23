Creditbit (CRB) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $10,164.00 and $178.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00068860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00585658 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

