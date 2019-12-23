Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.