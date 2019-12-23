Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

CRESY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 47.33% and a negative net margin of 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

