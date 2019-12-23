Critical Contrast: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flushing Financial and Citizens Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33 Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and Citizens Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $267.33 million 2.59 $55.09 million $1.94 11.30 Citizens Financial Services $64.49 million 3.27 $18.03 million $5.09 11.79

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Flushing Financial pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 14.58% 9.06% 0.73% Citizens Financial Services 27.21% 13.04% 1.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Flushing Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

