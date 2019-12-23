Critical Review: NortonLifeLock (NLOK) & Its Peers

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) is one of 211 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NortonLifeLock to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock’s competitors have a beta of -8.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 975% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NortonLifeLock pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NortonLifeLock pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion $31.00 million 21.80 NortonLifeLock Competitors $2.01 billion $379.12 million 26.46

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NortonLifeLock and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 2 0 2.40 NortonLifeLock Competitors 2116 9516 16741 872 2.56

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.55%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 21.39% 12.82% 4.61% NortonLifeLock Competitors -7.08% -95.32% -6.66%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

