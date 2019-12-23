Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.22.

CRON opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.79. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.95.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

