CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,225.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $9,225.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 80,978,908 coins and its circulating supply is 76,978,908 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

