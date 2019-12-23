DAO.Casino (BET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,794.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $5,794.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002333 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.65 or 0.97741288 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.