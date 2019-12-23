DAPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 100.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $47,836.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

