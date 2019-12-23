Darcy G. Mott Sells 4,000 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Healthequity stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.79. 10,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

