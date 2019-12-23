Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $128.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.24.

NYSE:DRI opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

