Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Cap of $408.47 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $44.28 or 0.00583737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Coinsuper, Coinbe and Upbit. Dash has a market cap of $408.47 million and approximately $229.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,225,145 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bleutrade, Coinsquare, Binance, SouthXchange, LBank, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, Tidex, Exrates, C2CX, WEX, Bittylicious, Bitbns, Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Upbit, C-CEX, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Kraken, CEX.IO, Bitsane, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Huobi, Ovis, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Bisq, CoinEx, Coindeal, OKEx, Bit-Z, BitFlip, CryptoBridge, COSS, xBTCe, TradeOgre, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, Trade By Trade, LocalTrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, Crex24, B2BX, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Liquid, Altcoin Trader, Liqui, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Kuna, Bittrex, Coinbe, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Coinrail, Koineks, Coinhub, HitBTC, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, HBUS, ACX, Livecoin, Graviex, Bibox, Bithumb and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

