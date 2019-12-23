Decimated 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $556.00 (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Decimated has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decimated token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $52,867.00 and approximately $556.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Decimated Profile

DIO is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game.

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

