Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Insiders sold a total of 87,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,038 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,003 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 30,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 2.17. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

