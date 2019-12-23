DeVault (DVT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $16,831.00 and $625.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047094 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002365 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003796 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

