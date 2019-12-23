Devon Energy Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after buying an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after buying an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after buying an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

