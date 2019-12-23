Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.06293836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

