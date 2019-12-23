DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Tops $34.21 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $17.10 or 0.00225471 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, BigONE, Huobi and Liqui. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $699,367.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00020551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, BigONE, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Huobi, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

