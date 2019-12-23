DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DNB ASA/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts anticipate that DNB ASA/S will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

